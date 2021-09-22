Samson fined Rs 12L for slow over-rate against Punjab

Captain Samson fined Rs 12 lakh for Rajasthan Royals' slow over-rate against Punjab

The Royals pulled off an incredible two-run victory over Punjab Kings with fast bowler Karthik Tyagi dismissing Nicholas Pooran and Deepak Hooda

PTI
PTI, Dubai,
  • Sep 22 2021, 11:28 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2021, 14:21 ist
Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match against Kings XI Punjab. Credit: PTI File Photo

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has been fined Rs 12 lakh for his side's slow over-rate during their two-run win over Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League match here.

The Royals pulled off an incredible two-run victory over Punjab Kings with fast bowler Karthik Tyagi dismissing Nicholas Pooran and Deepak Hooda and giving away only one run in the final over to snatch the win for his team at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

Read | IPL 2021: Under-pressure Virat Kohli could be removed as RCB captain 'mid-way'

"Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their VIVO Indian Premier League 2021 match against Punjab Kings at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai on September 21," the IPL said in a statement.

"As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr Samson was fined Rs 12 lakh," the statement added.

The two sides were playing their first match after the resumption of the IPL on September 19.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Rajasthan Royals
Indian Premier League
IPL 2021
Cricket
Sports News
Punjab Kings

What's Brewing

NASA human spaceflight unit split reflects new economy

NASA human spaceflight unit split reflects new economy

Whale carcass washes up on Mardes Beach in Maharashtra

Whale carcass washes up on Mardes Beach in Maharashtra

DH Toon | 'What's your source of independent thinking?'

DH Toon | 'What's your source of independent thinking?'

Inside Facebook’s push to defend its image

Inside Facebook’s push to defend its image

'Little changed in India's religious makeup since 1951'

'Little changed in India's religious makeup since 1951'

A life and death question: Is Tesla's Autopilot safe?

A life and death question: Is Tesla's Autopilot safe?

 