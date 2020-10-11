Challengers brace up for dangerous Knights

Faced with the ignominy of an underwhelming few years and memes to wound, patrons of Royal Challengers Bangalore had stowed away their merchandise for a reason to wear their allegiance did not arise. Until now.

In six games since the start of the latest edition of the Indian Premier League, RCB have already won one more game than they did all season in 2017 (3 wins) and have equalled their win tally from 2008 (4 wins).

On Monday, they face Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah, and should this peculiar momentum carry them over that interesting hurdle, they will level their records from 2015 and 2019 (5 wins). They took 14 games each of these times to put up these numbers. This year, it will have taken them seven games, but even if it does take them more, this is already their best season in a long time, and that counts for something.

Besides, each of the three times they did make it to the final, they finished in the top three in the points table, including a peak 2011.

Keeping these matters in mind, RCB and the loyalists should be chuffed with how things have panned out so far. In fact, their latest victory - against the Chennai Super Kings - was their best performance this season and it came on the back of a Virat Kohli masterclass and Chris Morris proving his worth.

Seemingly, things have fallen into place for RCB at a time in the season when they are usually falling apart.

Kohli, while thrilled, must be weary to some degree in the wake of what he and his team have had to endure three preceding seasons. It wouldn’t be unusual to allow that trauma to dictate future course, but knowing Kohli he wouldn’t want to take his foot off the pedal when the going is this good. In that sense, this game against Kolkata should make for good viewing.

Largely because RCB’s batting department is arguably the most rounded in this edition and Kolkata’s bowling unit is far and away the best this season.

At the helm of RCB’s speciality is Kohli, who started this season with 18 runs in three games and is now sixth on the top-runners’ list with 223 runs. Backing him are Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch and AB de Villiers. There is decent prowess in the lower-middle-order too, but RCB wouldn’t want to rely on the outliers to prop them up.

Kolkata’s unit as of last game comprised Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sunil Narine (one action breach away from being banned for chucking). Lest an injury surface, skipper Dinesh Karthik can extract 16 overs from some of the finest in the business and that’s some luxury. Switching it up, RCB’s bowling doesn’t look too shabby, especially since Morris’ inclusion, and Kolkata’s batting should catch a break soon enough.

As a sub-plot, what the captains do at the toss will be interesting too as neither side has a good record in a chase this season, but the late evening dew makes batting easier.

All things considered, this contest has the potential to go down to the wire.