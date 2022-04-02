Chennai look to end losing streak | IPL 2022 Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings: SWOT Analysis

It is a match between the seventh and the eighth-placed teams in the points table. As Chennai Super Kings meets Punjab Kings in match 11 of the IPL at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, the men in yellow look to break their losing streak and PBKS eye their second win. Here is our analysis:

The SWOT for CSK:

Strengths: With Moeen Ali back in the squad and Shivam Dube batting showing upward movement. The CSK middle order looks comprehensive with MS Dhoni at the end. The way Robin Uthappa batted in their last match against LSG tells you why is he still playing the IPL since 2008.

Weaknesses: The bowling setup at CSK lacks experience, pace, and holding on to pressure. It's raw and inexperienced with no one to mentor them.

With Deepak Chahar still recovering at NCA, the bowling isn't going to make much of an impact unless the opposition batters themselves self-destruct.

Opportunities: Still looking to score some points. CSK would be going in with positive intent against PBKS.

Threats: Even though the PBKS batting comes with a caveat. They are still a formidable batting line-up.

The SWOT analysis for PBKS:

Strengths: The bowling line-up with the addition of Kagiso Rabada looks threatening and Rahul Chahar displaying his variations and bowling an economical spell when Russell was on fire was a big positive of the otherwise a game that PBKS would like to forget.

The middle order along with Bhanuka Rajapaksa at number 3 has the range and the capacity to hit the word go from the start.

Weaknesses: Odean Smith's poor outing with the ball can be a concern. PBKS lacks a sixth handy bowler who would cover up for the top 5 bowlers.

Opportunities: PBKS would be looking to forget the against KKR where nothing went right for them from the start.

Threats: PBKS batting line-up is their biggest strength and threat depending on the match situation. It is a unique mixture of being destructive and being able to self-destruct.

Impact player for CSK:

Dwayne Bravo: The highest wicket-taker in the history of the IPL. He is the only CSK bowler that looks like he can cause a few problems to the batters with his well deceived slower balls.

Impact player for PBKS:

Bhanuka Rajapaksa: A perfect batter at number 3 can start hitting with nonchalance and change the complexion of the game in a few balls.

Head-to-Head: 26

CSK won: 16

PBKS won: 10