Chennai looks to decimate SRH | IPL 2022: CSK vs SRH Team Analysis

The last time they played against one another, Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 8 wickets and decimated Chennai Super Kings. In the 46th match of this IPL season, CSK looks to return the favour as they meet at MCA Stadium in Pune. Here is the team analysis.

Team analysis of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Strengths: SRH have finally managed to get the team in order which is firing at all fronts, whether it's their bowling led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and batting by Rahul Tripathi. The bowling unit has taken 60 wickets at 8.2 runs per over with an average of 21.47.

Umran Malik will be high on confidence after picking his maiden 5-wicket haul against him and will be a threat to CSK's brittle middle order. Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram are their two pillars in the batting which have time and again bailed the team out.

The middle-order was not tested until against Gujarat Titans. It came to a party with Shashank Singh showing his brute power.

Weaknesses: Kane Williamson's struggle to score freely in the initial few overs has been a constant problem for them this season. This puts unnecessary pressure on Abhishek Sharma, who has to start scoring quickly, and other batters who come in later.

Team analysis of Chennai Super Kings

Strengths: A lot of hits and misses in the team this time around, whether it's their opening pair or Shivam Dube or their captain himself.

However, their death bowling has been far better ever since Dwaine Pretorius came into the team, who along with Dwayne Bravo, just slows down the game with their slow balls to the level that the batters need to find all the power to hit the boundaries.

Ambati Rayudu has been a game changer for CSK. Plus, the firepower that he brings at the end is what's required for CSK. He scores at a rate of 152 runs per 100 balls in the second half of the innings.

Weaknesses: Shivam Dube's dip in the form has caused CSK to score poorly in the middle overs.

Ravindra Jadeja the bowler has been inconsistent in most of the matches. Plus, CSK's fielding has been poor. They've dropped catches, missed runouts, and leaked runs with poor fielding.

Impact player for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Umran Malik: A maiden fifer, constantly bowling above 145 kmph and now more consistent with his lines and lengths. He can scythe through any batter's defence.

Impact player for Chennai Super Kings

Ambati Rayudu: A player who keeps rising whenever he's cast by the pundits. This season with a role of playing in the middle overs he has been instrumental in CSK putting up decent totals.

Head-to-head: 18

CSK: 13

SRH: 5