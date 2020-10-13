Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 20 runs

PTI
PTI, Dubai,
  • Oct 13 2020, 23:59 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2020, 23:59 ist
Chennai Super Kings players celebrate the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Manish Pandey during the Indian Premier League 2020 match. Credit: PTI

Chennai Super Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 20 runs in their IPL match, here on Tuesday.

Shane Watson top-scored for the CSK with a 42-run knock while Sandeep Sharma was the pick of the bowlers for SRH. The pacer took two wickets and conceded only 19 runs in his four overs.

Kane Williamson scored 57 for SRH while Dwayne Bravo and Karn Sharma took two wickets apiece for CSK.

Brief Scores:

Chennai Super Kings: 167 for 6 in 20 overs. (Shane Watson 42, Ambati Rayudu 41; Sandeep Sharma 2/19, T Natarajan 2/41).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 147 for 8 in 20 overs. (K Williamson 57, J Bairstow 23; K Sharma 2/37, D Bravo 2/25).

Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
IPL 2020

