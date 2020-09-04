CSK's Harbhajan Singh may miss entire IPL 2020

Chennai Super Kings' Harbhajan Singh to miss entire IPL 2020 due to personal reasons: Report

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 04 2020, 13:44 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2020, 13:50 ist
CSK ace-spinner Harbhajan Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

Chennai Super Kings' star-spinner Harbhajan Singh is set to miss the 2020 IPL season, according to a report by Sportstar. He pulled out of the tournament on Thursday citing 'personal reasons', as per the report.

DH was not able to independetly verify this information.

IPL's rules do not allow players to return to the tournament once they have informed authorities on not participating in the competition, especially during times of Covid-19.

This comes as a setback for the team as two players -- Deepak Chahar, Ruturaj Gaekwad -- tested Covid-19 positive and Suresh Raina ruled out participation in the league.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Harbhajan Singh
IPL 2020
Chennai Super Kings

What's Brewing

Climate change led to Indus Valley Civilisation's fall?

Climate change led to Indus Valley Civilisation's fall?

Village offers window into rising Covid-19 caseload

Village offers window into rising Covid-19 caseload

What is best way to share out future Covid-19 vaccine?

What is best way to share out future Covid-19 vaccine?

Microsoft brings deepfakes detector to curb fake news

Microsoft brings deepfakes detector to curb fake news

Namma Metro trains won’t stop at overcrowded stations

Namma Metro trains won’t stop at overcrowded stations

 