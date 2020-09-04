Chennai Super Kings' Harbhajan Singh to miss entire IPL 2020 due to personal reasons: Report

Chennai Super Kings' star-spinner Harbhajan Singh is set to miss the 2020 IPL season, according to a report by Sportstar. He pulled out of the tournament on Thursday citing 'personal reasons', as per the report.

DH was not able to independetly verify this information.

IPL's rules do not allow players to return to the tournament once they have informed authorities on not participating in the competition, especially during times of Covid-19.

This comes as a setback for the team as two players -- Deepak Chahar, Ruturaj Gaekwad -- tested Covid-19 positive and Suresh Raina ruled out participation in the league.