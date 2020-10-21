Chennai's Dwayne Bravo out of IPL with groin injury

AFP
AFP, Dubaiii,
  • Oct 21 2020, 15:42 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2020, 15:42 ist

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has been ruled out of the rest of the Indian Premier League with a groin injury, his Chennai Super Kings team said Wednesday.

Bravo could not bowl the last over in Chennai's game against Delhi Capitals on Saturday and missed the following match. The three-time champions who are struggling, the bottom of the eight-team table.

"Bravo is ruled out with a groin injury and flying back home," CSK chief executive Kasi Viswanathan told AFP. "The team management has yet to decide whether to seek a replacement or not."

The 37-year-old played six games and scored seven runs in two innings. He claimed six wickets with his pace bowling.

Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni admitted after his team's seventh loss from 10 games on Monday that their tournament is virtually over.

Dwayne Bravo
Chennai Super Kings
Cricket
Indian Premier League
IPL 2020

