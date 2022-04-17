Clash of North and Deccan | IPL 2022 PBKS vs SRH: SWOT Analysis

It's the clash of the North and the Deccan, as dibbly-dobbly Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 28th match of this season of the IPL at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Here is the team analysis:

Team analysis of Punjab Kings:

Strengths: A team that has maximized the powerplay this season scoring at a rate of 154 and has amassed 277 runs putting pressure on the opposition bowlers from the start and not letting them breathe.

Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, and now Mayank Agarwal are amongst runs. The top 4 look threatening.

A batting position that in past has been owned by MS Dhoni, Michael Bevan, and Lance Klusner in the white-ball cricket for their batting exploits and calmness under pressure. Jitesh Sharma at 5 exudes these qualities and also scores at a healthy rate of 156 runs per 100 balls between 12 to 16 overs.

The bowling with a vast variety and experience has time and again stood up when facing adversity. Rahul Chahar with his micromanaging skills and planning for every batter is a treat to the eyes. Kagiso Rababa is their X-factor player.

Weaknesses: While PBKS score massively in the powerplay, they perform above average in the middle overs with 363 runs at a strike rate of 134 and poorly in the slog overs with an average of 18.6 and a strike rate of 153. Most of their hard-hitting batters do not even get to stay until the end.

Jonny Bairstow who was touted to bring more firepower than Bhanuka Rajapaksa has been a hit and a miss up until now.

Team analysis of Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Strengths: What is currently working for SRH is their batters at number 4 and 5 batting positions i.e., Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram. For all his fidgety, Rahul is always to work angles to score runs. While Aiden Markram initially takes some time to settle in but goes all gun blazing in the slog overs where he scores at a rate of 225 and has an astonishing average of 70 making a deadly prospect for the opposition bowler. Pat Cummins would confirm, right?

Both of these players have been the team's batting mainstays and that's why SRH have scored the third the greatest number of runs between 6-16 overs at the rate of 140 per 100 balls. This is not the only highlight, they up their momentum at the back end in the slog overs where the team have the highest strike i.e.,187 across all 10 teams in this season.

Weaknesses: Even though they've managed to stay afloat with 2 wins on the trot. The batting is only managed by Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram. Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma at the top have time and again failed to score at a healthy rate in the powerplay

Washington Sundar’s absence means they had to play 6 bowling options in the playing XI and both whom i.e. Shashank Singh and Jagadeesan Suchith did not look convincing.

Ideally, the management should bring in Shreyas Gopal, a leg-break bowler, who is a replacement for Washington Sundar. Since both can bat and bowl tight overs.

Impact player for PBKS:

Arshdeep Singh: Only a few left-arm fast bowlers possess the ability to bring the ball back into the right-handed batter Arshdeep Singh is one of them. While he's not only good with the new ball, with the old ball he has a few tricks up his sleeves like a mean bouncer and a good slower ball.

Impact player for SRH:

T. Natarajan: A left-arm fast bowler who bowls a mean and accurate toe crusher with an old as well as a new ball. This season he has managed to bowl a lot of dot balls in the powerplay which is evident from the fact that he has an economy rate of 6.50. A go-to bowler for Kane Williamson whenever he wants to either stop the flow of runs or pick wickets.

Head-to-head: 23

SRH won: 13

PBKS won: 10

