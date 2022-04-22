Clash of power-play slayers | IPL 2022 Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals: Team Analysis

On eight and six points respectively from six matches, an in-form Rajasthan Royals meet a confident Delhi Capitals in a clash of power-play slayers in match 34 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium. Here is the team analysis:

Team analysis of Delhi Capitals

Strengths: The kind of bowling attack they have got this season and the way it has performed is something they should be proud of. They have not let the batters get away or score freely by picking wickets at regular intervals. If it's Axar Patel in the powerplay bowling tight lines, it's Kuldeep Yadav in the middle phase with an economy of 7.11 who picks a wicket every 9 balls and it's Khaleel Ahmed in the slog overs going for 8.4 runs per over who derail the opposition.

The openers have been DC's strength this year both striking over 150 runs per ball at a belligerent rate whether it's a spinner or a fast bowler.

Weaknesses: The middle order does not have batters they play spin very well. Rajasthan Royals' chariot is currently being handled by two spinners. This might be a cause of concern for the DC management.

Khaleel Ahmed hasn't found a partner in the death overs with everyone going over 9 runs per over.

With their camp being infected with Covid, they'll not be having a full squad to choose players from.

Team analysis of Rajasthan Royals

Strengths: A team with a designated player for every role and every phase. They come prepared when they march onto the field. Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna in the powerplays bowl and pick wickets regularly. During the middle phase, it's Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin who skittle the batter,and, in the end, it's Obed Christopher McCoy who has an impressive strike rate of 6.9 in the slog overs and dot ball percentage of 55%.

Similarly in the batting department, they've got Jos Buttler who scores fluently at the start scoring at a strike rate of 156, then it's Sanju Samson who hits the bowlers with his sheer power at a rate of 150 and to put the finishing touches they have got the services of Shimron Hetmyer who scores at a belligerent rate of 249.

Weaknesses: The death bowling has suffered majorly because of the lack of bowlers for that specific role. Plus, in the batting department, other than Shimron Hetmyer and Jos Buttler, they are lacking contributions from others in the slog overs.

Impact player for Delhi Capitals

Prithvi Shaw: His ability to start hitting from the start of the innings is one of the reasons why DC have managed to maximize their initial few overs.

Impact player for Rajasthan Royals

Yuzvendra Chahal: A bowler who thinks on his feet with a mentality of a fast bowler. When he's bowling there are no free lunches for the batters. A game-changer in his rights.

Head-to-head: 24

RR won: 12

DC won: 12