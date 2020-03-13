Confusion prevails over IPL 2020 amid coronavirus fears

With coronavirus outbreak being declared a pandemic, doubts over whether the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held as scheduled have taken root. The IPL governing council will meet in Mumbai on Saturday to decide on the future of the most-popular Twenty20 tournament of the world.

In the popular Indian Premier League, which involves eight teams, more than 60 foreign players were expected to participate.

"There are not much options left but to postpone the tournament. We also have to look at a new slot...let's wait for a day to hear," an informed source told DH on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has asked everyone to take precautions and not to panic.

In fact, the Maharashtra government had expressed reservation over the IPL because of the compounding health crisis involving coronavirus/COVID-19.

Both, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Health Minister Rajesh Tope are of the opinion that gatherings should be avoided to control the spread of the disease.

The IPL commences in Mumbai on 29 March and ends on 24 May.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and IPL governing council are in touch with the Centre and the states, where the matches would be hosted.

There have been reports that IPL matches would be held as per schedule but without spectators - fans can enjoy on TV set or mobile phones - but, the Maharashtra government said that they have not heard anything from BCCI or IPL management officially.

The participation of foreign players is already doubtful because of the visa restrictions imposed by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Ticket sales of the opening match has already been stopped, according to reports. The cancellation or postponement could lead to a blow to sponsors, team owners, Star network and digital right holders. It is to be seen what the final call is of Ganguly and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, the son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.