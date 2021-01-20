CSK decide to retain Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni to remain captain for IPL 2021: Report

Chennai Super Kings will retain Suresh Raina in its franchise for the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) and MS Dhoni will remain the captain, according to multiple media reports.

“Yes, we will retain Raina and Dhoni will be the captain. Apart from Harbhajan Singh, we might release a few more players,” a CSK official told The Indian Express.

The list of retained players is due to be officially released by Wednesday evening.

Suresh Raina pulled out of the IPL in 2020 citing personal reasons.

CSK sources told ANI that a final call on Kedar and Chawla will be taken before submitting the list to BCCI at 5 pm.

Meanwhile, Harbhajan Singh said his contract with IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings has ended, bringing an end to his "wonderful" two-year stint with the side.

"As my contract comes to an end with @ChennaiIPL, playing for this team was a great experience..beautiful memories made &some great friends which I will remember fondly for years to come..Thank you @ChennaiIPL, management, staff and fans for a wonderful 2years.. All the best," Harbhajan tweeted.

Coming back after a two-year suspension, Harbhajan was part of the CSK team that won the Indian Premier League title in 2018.