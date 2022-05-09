Dad-to-be Hetmyer takes IPL break

Rajasthan Royals' West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer has taken a break from the Indian Premier League to head back home for the birth of his first child, the franchise said.

"Shimron Hetmyer has travelled back to Guyana early morning today for the imminent birth of his first child," Royals said on Sunday.

"We are helping him in every way we can, and our best wishes are with him and his wife Nirvani."

Hetmyer, in a video message, said, "Babies are born only once and this will be my first."

Hetmyer, who was brought by Royals for Rs 8.5 crore in the February auction, has stood out in the team both for his performance and a pink-coloured mohawk hairstyle.

The left-hand batter has scored vital runs for the Royals in the middle-order and played a key part with his unbeaten 16-ball 31 in the team's previous win against Punjab Kings on Saturday.

The 25-year-old, who has played 16 Tests and 89 white-ball matches for West Indies, will return after the birth.

Inaugural IPL champions Royals, led by wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, are third in the table and in with a strong chance to make the play-offs.

The popular T20 tournament is moving towards the business end with play-offs starting on May 24 and the final on May 29 at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.