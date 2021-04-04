David Warner turns to netizens for pre-IPL quarantine ideas

Australian cricketer David Warner took to Instagram asking his followers for suggestions to make his quarantine in Chennai more eventful. The SunRisers Hyderabad skipper has arrived in India for the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League.

Read more: IPL 2021: The show will go on

"I’ve arrived and ready to go but one problem I need some ideas to get through the next few days of quarantine!! Please give me some ideas please comment below", his post read.

While Warner received a bunch of ideas especially his Indian fans, among the top suggestions were by former cricketer, Brett Lee, who wrote, "Learn the guitar bull !". Teammate Matthew Hayden agreed, echoing, "guitar bull" leaving Warner in a fix who wrote, "aha my short stumpy things don’t reach. I’ll need a Ukulele," and "I’ll leave that up to @steve_smith49"

Cricketer Rohit Sharma stumped Warner with another witty reponse: "Must be missing tik tok", to which Warner responded, "you're correct, I may have to do a duet dance with you on reels".

Fans were also quick to jump in with a plethora of suggestions to keep Warner busy.

Also Read | Sorry Indian team, racism not acceptable: David Warner

Warner is known for his funny Instagram Reel videos which often feature him dancing with his family. People seemed to be missing his appearences on Reels as many asked him to make more.

Fans also asked him to watch Telugu films after his TikTok videos on Telugu songs became a social media rage.

"Do watch allu arjun songs and dance again..waiting to see again", wrote a user.

Read more: IPL 2021: Gurkeerat Singh signs up with KKR as replacement for Rinku Singh

A rival team fan had a humorous request. "Sir Don't make runs against RCB."

Warner will start this year's IPL on April 11 when SunRisers Hyderabad take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai.