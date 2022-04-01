DC test awaits Gujarat Titans | IPL 2022 Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals: SWOT analysis

It's the tenth game of this season's IPL between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals, two sides that chased well in their opening games against LSG and MI respectively. They will play at MCA Stadium in Pune. Here's our analysis:

The SWOT analysis for DC:

Strengths: Kuldeep Yadav finding his mojo back is a big positive. The batting line, especially the lower middle order, is explosive.

Weaknesses: Shardul with the ball lacked steam and DC lacks a quality Indian fast bowler, which was evident in their first match.

Opportunities: Opportunity for DC to go to the top spot in the points table if RR loses.

Threats: M. Shami can cause some trouble to Prithvi Shaw with his nip-backers.

The SWOT analysis for GT:

Strengths: Their pace battery is threatening, even on surfaces that don't support fast bowling. Hardik Pandya bowling his quota of four overs is a big positive. The role of Tewatia and Abhinav Manohar on the side seems defined and is a good thing.

Weaknesses: Varun Aaron’s bowling form is the only cause of concern for them.

Opportunities: With a surface that favours spinners, Rashid Khan can be a menacing prospect.

Threats: The depth of DC's batting can be concerning given that the third bowling change for GT lacks form.

Impact player for DC:

Shardul Thakur: Even though he did not perform well with the bowl, the black soil deck can help him with his military medium as the ball will grip more.

Impact player for GT:

Rashid Khan: With the Pune pitch offering more help to spinners and with less dew in play, Rashid Khan will be looking to go up in the orange cap list.

Head-to-head: 0