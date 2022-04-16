DC to fight RCB to go up the points table | IPL 2022 DC vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

It's the clash between men in different shades of blue and red, with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) taking on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 27th match of this season of the IPL. Currently, both of them stand adjacent to each other in the points table with RCB at sixth place and DC ranked seventh. Here is our team analysis:

Team analysis of RCB:

Strengths: If Mumbai Indians’ middle order is on overdrive mode, RCB's middle order is on power hitting mode with Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, and Dinesh Karthik all scoring at a strike rate over 150.

In his very first match, Suyash Prabhudessai displayed his hard-hitting capabilities and athleticism while fielding.

The bowling which went for plenty against CSK looked capable of handling the pressure.

Weaknesses: The bowling currently lacks a quality third fast bowler. As Akash Deep is more often than not leaking runs in the middle overs.

Harshal Patel's absence did come to bite them against CSK. RCB management can look to play Siddarth Kaul ahead of Akash Deep in this match.

RCB and the struggle to capitalize in the powerplay have put pressure on other batters. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis have also not exactly fared as they had wished at the start of the season.

The team ought to bring Rajat Patidar or anybody else as a replacement to Anuj Rawat who hasn't been consistent at all.

Team analysis of DC:

Strengths: A team that bat deeps and a side with quality pinch hitters in the lower middle and with equally good players in the middle, DC have had a promising start to this season.

Be it David Warner and Prithvi Shaw in the powerplay or Rishabh Pant in the middle overs or Shardul Thakur and Axar in the slog overs or Kuldeep Yadav deceiving batters with his flight and bowling with an economy rate of 7.4 or Khaleel Ahmed with his left-arm pace. All of them have added to DC's chances of winning in every match.

Weaknesses: They have no defined role for their batters, as could be seen with Sarfaraz Khan not even getting to bat in the last game. The management should look into it before they start to fail.

Rovman Powell's struggle to hit the spinners or bowl economical overs has been quite evident. The management should try somebody else in place of him.

Impact player for RCB:

Dinesh Karthik: Ever since the Nidahas Cup final, Dinesh Karthik has upped his pinch-hitting game and has become a go-to finisher for whichever teams he plays. Before the Nidahas Cup, he averaged 16.6 and scored at a strike rate of 150 in the last five overs, and ever since that final, he now averages 34.8 and scores at a strike rate of 171. Talk about some impact.

Impact player for DC:

Kuldeep Yadav: A few positives that have come out after him getting benched for the whole season last year is that he has worked on his bowling, which now is much quicker, accurate, and threatening.

Head-to-head: 28

RCB won: 17

DC won: 10

NR: 1

