Dekh bhai dekh: Ashwin gives Finch Mankad warning, says 'Don't blame me later'

DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 06 2020, 10:35 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2020, 12:45 ist
Ashwin gives Finch a Mankad warning before going back for a run up. Credit: iplt20.com

Delhi Capitals's prime spinner Ravichandran Ashwin popular for his take on Mankading, a controversial form of dismissal, warned RCB opener Aaron Finch during the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in Dubai on Monday and asked him go back into the crease.

Ashwin, in his first over of the match against RCB had the opportunity to take Finch's wicket by Mankad but refrained. Aaron Finch was clearly out of the crease by a few yards, Ashwin went back for another run-up after giving the Aussie limited-overs captain a warning.

"Let's make it clear !! First and final warning for 2020. I am making it official and don't blame me later on," Ashwin tweeted after Monday's game against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai.

The rare mode of dismissal was named after India's Vinoo Mankad, who ran out Australia's Bill Brown by removing the bails at the bowler's end during the 1947 Sydney Test.

While legitimate, the Mankad dismissal has been widely considered unsporting.

Also Read | Ponting says he will not allow Ashwin to use 'Mankading" in IPL

Last year, Ashwin sent Rajasthan Royals's Jos Buttler back to the pavillion by Mankading, sparking a debate on the laws of cricket and the spirit of the game.

Ahead of the start of the season, Ashwin, who moved to Delhi Capitals from Kings XI Punjab suggested that a rule should be introduced to deduct runs if the batsman at the non-striker's end steps out of the crease before the ball is bowled.

(With inputs from PTI)

