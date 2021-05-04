DC's Amit Mishra testes positive for Covid-19: Reports

Delhi Capitals' Amit Mishra testes positive for Covid-19: Reports

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 04 2021, 13:25 ist
  • updated: May 04 2021, 13:26 ist
Delhi Capitals' spinner Amit Mishra. Credit: PTI File Photo

Delhi Capitals spinner Amit Mishra has tested positive for Covid-19 according to multiple reports. The development comes moments after SunRisers Hyderabad's Wriddhiman Saha tested positive for the deadly virus. Meanwhile, news agency ANI  reported that the current season of the IPL has been suspended after multiple players and staff have of the franchises have tested Covid-positive.

More updates to follow...

