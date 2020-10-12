Delhi Capitals' Ishant Sharma out of IPL with ribcage injury

Ishant Sharma out of IPL with ribcage injury

PTI
  • Oct 12 2020, 20:36 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2020, 10:23 ist
Veteran pacer Ishant Sharma

Veteran pacer Ishant Sharma has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League with a ribcage injury, his team Delhi Capitals said on Monday.

The 32-year-old Test specialist had played only one of the seven games that the Capitals have played so far, finishing his four overs wicketless for 26 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi.

"Fast bowler Ishant Sharma experienced an acute episode of left ribcage pain while bowling at a team training session on October 7, 2020 in Dubai.

"Subsequent investigations revealed that he sustained a left internal oblique muscle tear. This injury will unfortunately rule him out of the remainder of the IPL," Capitals said in a statement.

Ishant has played 97 Tests, 80 ODIs and 14 T20Is for India and is set to spearhead the ace attack during Test matches in Australia. However, the pacer's participation Down Under will now depend on how his rehabilitation program goes.

