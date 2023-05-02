Delhi Capitals opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

The match is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • May 02 2023, 19:03 ist
  • updated: May 02 2023, 19:56 ist
Gujarat Titans captain Kardik Pandya (left); Delhi Capitals captain David Warner. Credit: Agency Photos

Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner won the toss and elected to bat against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday.

For the Capitals, Rilee Rossouw came in for all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who is unwell.

Khaleel Ahmed has recovered from his niggle and is in Delhi's substitute players' list.

Gujarat Titans are unchanged.

Teams:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma and Joshua Little.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje and Ishant Sharma.

