Delhi Capitals post 164/5 versus Royal Challengers Bangalore

DC post 164/5 against Royal Challengers Bangalore

DH Web Desk
  • Oct 08 2021, 19:02 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2021, 21:21 ist
Shimron Hetmyer. Credit: IPL20/BCCI/Ron Gaunt/Sportzpics for IPL

Shimron Hetmyer's last-minute strikes took Delhi Capitals to 164/5 at the end of first innings against RCB in the IPL clash. 

Earlier, Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bowl. 

No changes in team for either sides. 

DC: 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Prithvi Shaw, 3 Shreyas Iyer, 4 Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), 5 Ripal Patel, 6 Shimron Hetmyer, 7 Axar Patel, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Avesh Khan, 11 Anrich Nortje.

RCB: 1 Virat Kohli (capt), 2 Devdutt Padikkal, 3 KS Bharat (wk), 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 AB de Villiers, 6 Dan Christian, 7 Shahbaz Ahmed, 8 George Garton, 9 Harshal Patel, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal.

Indian Premier League
IPL 2021
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
Virat Kohli
Rishabh Pant

