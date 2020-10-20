Delhi opt to bat against KXIP, fit again Pant returns

Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bat against Kings XI Punjab in an IPL match here on Tuesday.
Delhi made three changes by bringing in a fit-again Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer and Daniel Sams.
KXIP replaced Chris Jordan with Jimmy Neesham.
The Teams:
Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, James Neesham, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.
Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (w), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada.
Yazidi Iraqi tradition of arak-making from dates alive
Drought, hunger drive Nepal farmers to India
Do presidential debates have any effect on outcomes?
'Some mouthwashes, oral rinses may help reduce Covid'
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
What is the Malabar exercise, why is it significant?
How 2nd-grade class sent a science experiment to space
How to reduce Covid-19 deaths
How many plants have we wiped out? Here are 5