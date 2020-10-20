Delhi opt to bat against KXIP, fit again Pant returns

Delhi opt to bat against KXIP, fit again Pant returns

PTI
PTI, Dubai,
  • Oct 20 2020, 20:28 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2020, 20:28 ist

Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bat against Kings XI Punjab in an IPL match here on Tuesday.

Delhi made three changes by bringing in a fit-again Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer and Daniel Sams.

KXIP replaced Chris Jordan with Jimmy Neesham.

The Teams:

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, James Neesham, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (w), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi Capitals
Rishabh Pant
Kings XI Punjab
IPL 2020

What's Brewing

Yazidi Iraqi tradition of arak-making from dates alive

Yazidi Iraqi tradition of arak-making from dates alive

Drought, hunger drive Nepal farmers to India

Drought, hunger drive Nepal farmers to India

Do presidential debates have any effect on outcomes?

Do presidential debates have any effect on outcomes?

'Some mouthwashes, oral rinses may help reduce Covid'

'Some mouthwashes, oral rinses may help reduce Covid'

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What is the Malabar exercise, why is it significant?

What is the Malabar exercise, why is it significant?

How 2nd-grade class sent a science experiment to space

How 2nd-grade class sent a science experiment to space

How to reduce Covid-19 deaths

How to reduce Covid-19 deaths

How many plants have we wiped out? Here are 5

How many plants have we wiped out? Here are 5

 