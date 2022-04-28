DH Radio | Can RCB make it to the Play-Offs this time?

DH Radio | Can RCB make it to the Play-Offs this time?

RCB had a fantastic start this IPL season before stumbling to two consecutive defeats

Rasheed Kappan
Rasheed Kappan, DHNS,
  • Apr 28 2022, 10:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2022, 10:43 ist
Josh Hazlewood of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Credit: PTI Photo

Hello and Welcome to DH Radio.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) had a fantastic start this IPL season before stumbling to two consecutive defeats.

With Virat Kohli in poor form and some below-par bowling performances, can RCB really make it to the play-offs this season?

Discussing this at great length is senior Deccan Herald sports journalists Sidney Kiran and Sandeep Menon.

Listen in...

dh radio
DH Podcast
IPL
RCB
India Premier League
Sports News
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Cricket

