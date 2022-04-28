DH Radio | Can RCB make it to the Play-Offs this time?

Hello and Welcome to DH Radio.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) had a fantastic start this IPL season before stumbling to two consecutive defeats.
With Virat Kohli in poor form and some below-par bowling performances, can RCB really make it to the play-offs this season?
Discussing this at great length is senior Deccan Herald sports journalists Sidney Kiran and Sandeep Menon.
Listen in...
