DH Radio | IPL 2022: Can RCB make it to the play-offs this time?

Hello and Welcome to DH Radio.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) had a fantastic start this IPL season before stumbling to two consecutive defeats.

With Virat Kohli in poor form and some below-par bowling performances, can RCB really make it to the play-offs this season?

Discussing this at great length is senior Deccan Herald sports journalists Sidney Kiran and Sandeep Menon.

Listen in...