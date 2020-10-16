DH Radio | The Lead: IPL — AB de Villiers, a magical genius beyond superlatives

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, we dive into the magic that is AB de Villiers, his technical prowess and superhuman consistency, we also look at the role of spinners in slowing UAE pitches, the rise of southpaws, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals and upcoming matches in the second half of the season.

Vivek MV: Hello everyone. Well, we have had two consecutive episodes of enjoyable banter and wonderful insights from Roshan Thyagarajan and Sidney Kiran. Today there's a slight change in voice in the IPL podcast of DH Radio. Roshan has taken a break, but the show must go on right. So this is Vivek MV and with me I have the ever enthusiastic Sidney Kiran. We both will be talking about everything that grabbed our attention in the first half of the Indian Premier League. Hi, Sidney. How are you?

Sidney Kiran: I'm doing great. How are you?

Vivek: I'm good. So I mean, when the pandemic began there was a huge doubt about whether the IPL will go on or not and suddenly Here we are, like, at the end of the first half. So how has it been for you like what have you liked and what have you not? And how's the tournament going for you?

Sidney: Well, I really like the tournament so far, what has been really interesting for me, what's really impressed me about the tournament so far is the performance of Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers. And because normally if you look at IPL, Mumbai has won it four times. Chennai has won it three times. And so basically, in 12 editions, these two teams have won almost more than half the number of titles, these two teams have generally dominated and in that Chennai, didn't even play two seasons, they were suspended because of all the allegations that were there.

So among the heavyweights. Mumbai is the only team that has looked very assured, whereas CSK has not really looked that good. And SRH has blown hot and cold KKR has been hot and cold. These are the other two teams who have won two titles each SRH, of course, as Deccan Chargers. So, because if you look at it to three teams, two teams dominating a league, this may look good, but in the long run, it's really not nice like you take the Spanish La Liga for example, you only have Barcelona and they are dominating and earlier in EPL you had United dominating or Arsenal dominating.

If you take F1 also it has become very boring now because Mercedes and Hamilton or the dominating it completely. So Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers really stepping up and are doing well, and they're in the top half of the table right now and another few wins and they could really make it to the playoffs. So that's what's been really impressive for me. I've really liked it. Talking about other teams, CSK has been very bad.

