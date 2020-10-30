DH Radio | The Lead: IPL — Surya Kumar Yadav's gesture, the story behind KXIP and our top 4 picks

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, we debate Surya Kumar Yadav's gesture, the case of transparency related to a player's injury, our picks for the four teams headed for the play-offs and the story behind the Kings XI Punjab - Chris Gayle's number three position, the death bowling and whether the team who have fielded 20 players are desperate to find the perfect eleven.

Vivek M V: Hello everyone. Welcome to the IPL episode of DH Radio. This is a show where you get all interesting analysis from everything that grabbed your attention in the last week of the Indian Premier League, currently underway in the UAE. I am Vivek M V and I have with me Rohan Thyagrajan. Hi, Roshan and welcome.

Roshan Thyagrajan: Thank you.

Vivek: Roshan, we are into the last week of the Round Robin stage and we still don't have the qualifiers for the play-offs. Technically, I would say that Mumbai Indians are there but apart from that, we don't have a clear cut team that has qualified for the playoffs. And if I had to borrow a line from the commentators this is why we love the Indian Premier League. Last week, there one team that was the talk of the tournament and there was one player who was the talk of the tournament. Let's start off with the player. His name is Surya Kumar Yadav. Before we start with the issue of his selection to the Indian Team, I would start off with the gesture he made after yesterday's game. After he played a match-winning knock. He showed a gesture to the dressing room to say that I am there and the best part of the gesture was that all over social media, there were a lot of interpretations to what he actually did after his winning boundary. Roshan, tell me before we get into the played Surya Kumar Yadav, how do you describe his inning against RCB, giving the context that this was his first match after the Indian Team was announced for the Australian tour...

