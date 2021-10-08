Dhawan, Shaw take DC to 45/0 against RCB after 5 overs

At the end of the five overs, Delhi Capitals' Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw took DC to 45/0 against RCB in the IPL clash.
Earlier, Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bowl.
No changes in team for either sides.
DC: 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Prithvi Shaw, 3 Shreyas Iyer, 4 Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), 5 Ripal Patel, 6 Shimron Hetmyer, 7 Axar Patel, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Avesh Khan, 11 Anrich Nortje.
RCB: 1 Virat Kohli (capt), 2 Devdutt Padikkal, 3 KS Bharat (wk), 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 AB de Villiers, 6 Dan Christian, 7 Shahbaz Ahmed, 8 George Garton, 9 Harshal Patel, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal.
