England and Australia players won't require quarantine in UAE: RCB chairman

With England versus Australia limited-overs series concluding only on September 16, it was perceived that players from both the countries could miss the opening set of IPL matches, beginning Sept 19 in the UAE owing to the mandatory one-week quarantine rule.

Royal Challengers Bangalore chairman Sanjeev Churiwala, however, reckoned that England and Australia may not have to undergo the 7-day quarantine as they already would be part of the bio-secure bubble. They would be available to be picked immediately upon arrival (Sept 17) provided they haven’t breached any bubble en route to the UAE.

“For the players (England and Australia) landing after the series in England, which is on Sept 17 that is very close to our matches the BCCI has issued a very detailed SOPs on the procedures to be followed by these players,” said Churiwala during a conference call on Thursday.

“What the SOP says very clearly is that they can participate without quarantine provided they satisfy very stringent measures. They are very very stringent. The players who have played the series have to continue to be in the bio-secure bubble. Right from the bio-secure bubble, they have to straight go to charter flights without getting into extensive migration procedures, without getting in touch with the general public.

“BCCI is working with the various Boards and countries on how that can be done. All these players will be travelling by exclusive charter flights. They will undergo tests before arrival. If they don’t test positive, they’ll be fit to play right away. If not, of course, they will have to quarantine for 7 days and undergo three rounds of testing before participating. It will be touch and go situation for some of these players. At the moment, since the schedule is not out, we will see if some of the players can play.”

There has been some confusion about the participation of South African players because the country is currently in lockdown with international borders too closed. Talismanic batsman AB de Villiers, pace ace Dale Steyn and the dangerous Chris Morris are part of RCB but Chuirawala allayed any doubts of their availability.

“As of the current schedule, our South African players should land in the UAE on Sept 22. (Isuru) Udana, our Sri Lankan player, would land on Sept 1. It looks very likely that all international players will join us in time for the first game.”