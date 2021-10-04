Eoin Morgan confident of ending batting slump in IPL

England's Morgan confident of ending batting slump in IPL

Morgan has scored a total of 111 runs in 13 matches in the IPL this season, with an average of a lowly 11.10

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 04 2021, 13:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2021, 14:58 ist
England cricketer and Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan is concerned over his lack of runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 tournament but the England batsman said he is confident of scripting a comeback.

Morgan has scored a total of 111 runs in 13 matches in the IPL this season, with an average of a lowly 11.10.

Also read: Run chase was tricky but we did well: KKR's Morgan

The 35-year-old's recent batting woes have also raised concerns over his form ahead of the World Cup, where he will lead England, who face defending champions West Indies in their opening match on Oct. 23 in Dubai.

"I am short of runs in this phase of the tournament, the whole tournament in general," Morgan said after Sunday's six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, which boosted their playoffs chances.

"I am very lucky to be in a position where I have been through stages like this in my career.

"I think the longer you go without contributing a significant score, the closer you are to actually contributing. And that's coming from experience."

A win in their final game on Thursday should steer Kolkata into the playoffs, where they will join Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Royals Challengers Bangalore.

Check out latest DH videos here: 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Eoin Morgan
England
KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders
IPL 2021
IPL
Sports News

What's Brewing

Revisiting the past wasn't hard: Mahesh on 'Breakpoint'

Revisiting the past wasn't hard: Mahesh on 'Breakpoint'

Madhya Pradesh: 57-yr-old elephant gives birth to calf

Madhya Pradesh: 57-yr-old elephant gives birth to calf

Key personalities named in Pandora Papers exposé

Key personalities named in Pandora Papers exposé

‘Major’ oil spill off California coast threatens fauna

‘Major’ oil spill off California coast threatens fauna

Tobacco consumption on the rise in rural women: Report

Tobacco consumption on the rise in rural women: Report

 