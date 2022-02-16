Explained: How the IPL salary structure works

Ishan Kishan; 15.25 crore, Deepak Chahar; 14 crore - the 2022 IPL Auction saw a number of players sold to various teams for incredible prices as this year's season inches ever closer.

But what do the prices mean, and how are they paid to the players? Read on to find out:

The amount a team buys a player for is their salary during the IPL season of the year. The amount is valid only for the year that they are sold for.

If the team signs the player on for multiple years, the salary extends to the number of years the contract is valid (example: If a player is bought for Rs 4 crore for 3 years, their salary is Rs 12 crore).

Players are paid in full for the season regardless of how many matches they play, as long as they remain with the team for the entire season.

However, if they leave the games mid-season, they will be paid on a proportional allocation basis. Similarly, if the player pulls out before the season begins, he is not paid any amount.

If the player seeks to be released before the expiration of the contract, he can ask for it, and if the franchise releases the player before the term of the contract, they will have to pay the player for the term for which they were contracted.

The franchises are responsible for the treatment of any injuries incurred by the players during the season

The player does not take home the entire sum they are bought for, as tax calculations have to be taken into account.

Franchises may not pay players in full in one go - it depends on how much cash they have and how much they are making. Some franchises choose to stagger payments across the season based on those factors.

