Faf, Virat half-centuries propel RCB to 174/4 against PKBS

Harpreet Brar emerged the leading PBKS wicket-taker with figures of 2/31 in three overs

PTI
PTI, Mohali,
  • Apr 20 2023, 18:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2023, 18:11 ist
Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Punjab Kings. Credit: AFP Photo

Stand-in skipper Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis stuck half-centuries and were involved in a 137-run opening partnership as Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 174 for four in their IPL match against Punjab Kings here on Thursday.

Kohli, leading the side as du Plessis is an impact player for the match, struck a 47-ball 59 studded with five fours and a six, while Du Plessis made 84 off 56 deliveries, with five fours and an equal number of sixes.

Harpreet Brar emerged the leading PBKS wicket-taker with figures of 2/31 in three overs.

Sam Curran led PBKS for the second consecutive match as Shikhar Dhawan is nursing a shoulder niggle. England batter Liam Livingstone finally got the nod in the playing XI along with Nathan Ellis.

Brief Scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 174/4 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 59, Faf du Plessis 84; Harpreet Brar 2/31).

