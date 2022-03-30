Four-time winners CSK face newcomers LSG | IPL 2022 Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants: SWOT Analysis

It's the contest between the 4-time IPL champions and a team that believes they can win many more in the future. The Chennai Super Kings take on the Lucknow Super Giants in the seventh match of this season at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Here is our analysis:

The SWOT analysis for LSG:

Strengths: The two positives that stood out after their opening game against Gujarat Titans, is the way Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni & Dusmatha Chameera played. While Deepak had done this before, Ayush showed his range of stroke play. The LSG lower middle order certainly have the power to accelerate. Dushmantha Chameera’s opening spell was one of the best bowling performances this season. He had swing, pace, seam, bounce, and 2 wickets.

Also Read: New teams, captains, rules: What makes IPL 2022 bigger

Weaknesses: The bowling at the depth lacked some bite maybe because of the dew. But certainly, LSG will be looking to tighten this weak spot.

Opportunities: KL after a disastrous start to the season, and with naysayers criticizing him for his bowling changes, will be looking to redeem himself in this match.

Threats: The depth that the CSK batting line-up possesses can be a cause of concern for LSG and KL Rahul considering their bowlers had a poor outing in their previous game.

The SWOT analysis for CSK:

Strengths: With MS Dhoni getting some much-needed game time in the first match, he is a threat to the bowling team.

Weaknesses: A great batting side but it lacks the ability to accelerate in the middle overs when the situation requires it.

Opportunities: Ruturaj Gaikwad would be waiting to show the world why CSK has entrusted so much faith in him.

Threats: The LSG’s middle order is packed with great power hitters and is equally good against spin and pace.

Impact player for LSG:

Deepak Hooda: He can bat. He can bowl. He can field and on certain days he can single-handedly win games for his team.

Impact player for CSK:

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Going through a purple patch that many batters just dream of. He would be looking to demonstrate his batting prowess against a rusty bowling line up of LSG.

Head-to-head: 0

CSK won: 0

LSG won: 0

Watch the latest DH Videos here: