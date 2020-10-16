Gayle force is back and how!

When Kings XI Punjab's Chris Gayle walked up to receive the award for most sixes in the IPL game on Thursday night, the joy and relief was writ large on his face. Clenching his teeth and flexing his biceps, Gayle celebrated rather weirdly. At that moment he didn’t resemble a man who holds the record for most sixes in the IPL (331) and leads the race by over 100.

It was totally understandable why the Jamaican did so. Not picked for the first few games as the Punjab management pinned faith on youngsters, the 41-year-old wanted to show why he calls himself the Universe Boss and that he has still got oodles of strength to make an impact that he’s famous for.

After putting up a decent effort in the field for someone who wasn't known for his athleticism during Royal Challengers Bangalore's innings, Gayle, who hadn’t played a competitive game since January, took his time during Kings XI’s chase. But once he got a measure of the bowling, Gayle just exploded in typically brutal fashion. He smacked the normally parsimonious Washington Sundar for four sixes and the often used moniker ‘Gayle force’ returned as commentators and fans went berserk.

Although it’s just one knock and it remains to be seen if Gayle can keep performing at the same scale that he used to in his pomp, the Jamaican showed he is far from being spent force. At an age when most cricketers hang up their boots and take up lucrative commentary deals, Gayle still keeps criss-crossing the globe as a freelance T20 specialist. The passion and hunger to compete against the best is still very strong and results have been good too. Last IPL, he hammered 490 runs at an average of 40.83 while the season before, he scored 368 (40.88). On Thursday, in his 45-ball 53 against RCB, he offered an indication that he’s here determined to replicate the same success.

“He has (Gayle) not been feeling well in the last couple of weeks. But, he is hungry even at 41,” said skipper KL Rahul in the post-match presentation. “He always wanted to play from the first day. He was training hard, he wanted be out on the park. It was a tough call to make and not make him play. It's important to keep the lion hungry. Wherever he bats, he's dangerous. He's taken it up as a challenge as well. He'll still be intimidating.”

Gayle’s thumping arrival gives embattled Kings XI extra teeth. Rooted at the bottom of the table and staring at a situation where they need to win every game to make the play-offs, Gayle’s presence gives plenty of fire-power to the top order. So focused on the Jamaican, bowlers often tend to lose their discipline when he’s off strike which makes life easy for the other batsmen. Gayle’s easy-going nature also lightens up the dressing room.

However, Gayle’s inclusion is also not without worries for Kings XI. The Jamaican is not the fastest fielder and although he did throw his body on one occasion against RCB, he can at best field inside the circle. He’s also not a great runner between the wickets and farming the strike during the middle overs where the pitches tend to get slow could be a problem. But then which player comes without negatives and Gayle’s return could be the adrenaline Punjab need now.