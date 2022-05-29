Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets to clinch maiden IPL title

Gujarat Titans capped a dream debut season in the most memorable way possible, wearing the crown in front of their raucous fans with a thoroughly dominant display here on Sunday.

The hero of the perfect climax to a fairytale script was none other then skipper and Gujarati boy Hardik Pandya. The 28-year-old all-rounder, who has led from the front brilliantly all season, chose the final against Rajasthan Royals to deliver a statement performance to steer his side to triumph that hardly could anyone have predicted at the start of the tournament.

Playing in front of 1.04 lakh noisy fans at the gigantic Narendra Modi Stadium, many of whom were wearing his No. 33 Gujarat Titans' jersey, Pandya first dazzled with the ball, bagging 3/17. With the rest of his bowling colleagues also chipping in wonderfully, hardly bowling a bad ball in a collectively professional show, Gujarat restricted 2008 champions Rajasthan to a below-par 130/9.

Pandya then laid the foundation for Gujarat to chase down a comfortable target that was made to look tough by an equally determined Rajasthan. He hit an under-pressure 30-ball 34 (3x4, 1x6) as Gujarat batted with intelligence, picking the right moments to brake and accelerate to eventually gallop home in 18.1 overs with seven wickets to spare.

While Pandya, no stranger to such high pressure games following his immensely successful stint with five-time champions Mumbai Indians, was easily the Player of the Final, Gujarat deserve praise for producing a nerveless performance in the all important clash.

Following their incredible displays in the league stage and Qualifier 1 against the same opponents, they were the overwhelming favourites to wear the crown. But then a do-or-die final is completely different as there are no second chances and mistakes can't go unpunished. Like Real Madrid did to Liverpool in the Champions League final on Saturday night in Paris.

Gujarat, with several seasoned players in their ranks, though looked like they were waiting to play the final. It was the first time they were playing a home game and they wanted to ensure their fans wouldn’t forget the occasion. They were disciplined, incisive and deadly with the ball to stifle a stunned Rajasthan.

First Mohammed Shami and Yash Dayal bowled great lines and lengths, then Lockie Ferguso and the ever-exceptional Rashid Khan took over before Pandya knocked the stuffing out of Rajasthan with a terrific display in the middle phase. He bowled with extra fire and purpose, hitting even speeds of 140s on a few occasions. He varied his pace brilliantly, got the ball to move on multiple occasions and kept asking difficult questions, answers which Rajasthan never found.

Pandya then changed the game with the bat in hand. He walked in when Rajasthan had reduced Gujarat to 23/2 and were giving it their all. They were hoping to emulate Mumbai who defeated Rising Pune Supergiants by one run after posting 129/8 in the 2017 final. But Pandya, who played that final and who cherishes the big occasions, ensured there would be no such meltdown as Gujarat eventually coasted home.

Pandya did perish in the 14th over but by then he had ensured Gujarat were well on their way to a stunning triumph.