Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs in IPL

Gujarat Titans defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs at an IPL match on Monday at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. With this, Gujarat has secured a berth at the playoffs.
Earlier, Gujarat's Shubman Gill scored a sparkling century before Bhuvneshwar Kumar's brilliant five-wicket haul stopped them at 188 for nine in their Indian Premier League match against Hyderabad.
Invited to bat first, GT lost Wriddhiman Saha for a duck but Gill smashed 101 off 58 balls to help his team set a solid platform.
More to follow...
