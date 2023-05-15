Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL

Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs in IPL

This is a developing story...

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 15 2023, 23:26 ist
  • updated: May 15 2023, 23:27 ist
SRH's batsman Marco Jansen plays a shot during the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titan and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Credit: PTI Photo

Gujarat Titans defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs at an IPL match on Monday at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. With this, Gujarat has secured a berth at the playoffs.

Earlier, Gujarat's Shubman Gill scored a sparkling century before Bhuvneshwar Kumar's brilliant five-wicket haul stopped them at 188 for nine in their Indian Premier League match against Hyderabad.

Invited to bat first, GT lost Wriddhiman Saha for a duck but Gill smashed 101 off 58 balls to help his team set a solid platform.

 

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
ipl 2023
Gujarat Titans
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Related videos

What's Brewing

World's oldest dog celebrates 31st birthday

World's oldest dog celebrates 31st birthday

Curran under fire as IPL record price tag weighs heavy

Curran under fire as IPL record price tag weighs heavy

EAM says 'aapke muh mein ghee-shakkar' in Sweden

EAM says 'aapke muh mein ghee-shakkar' in Sweden

Cong's free power promise: Villagers refuse to pay bill

Cong's free power promise: Villagers refuse to pay bill

Offices in Haryana can now serve liquor to employees

Offices in Haryana can now serve liquor to employees

'Raghav & I overwhelmed with the love', says Parineeti

'Raghav & I overwhelmed with the love', says Parineeti

 