Hazlewood bowls RCB to a 16-run victory over Capitals

Dinesh Karthik smashed an unbeaten 66 off only 34 balls as Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 189 for five after being asked to bat first

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 17 2022, 03:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2022, 03:09 ist
Josh Hazlewood of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Credit: PTI Photo

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by 16 runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

Dinesh Karthik smashed an unbeaten 66 off only 34 balls as Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 189 for five after being asked to bat first.

In reply, DC were restricted to 173 for seven after David Warner top-scored with a 66 off 38 balls. Among RCB's bowlers, Josh Hazlewood finished with excellent figures of 3/29 in four overs.

Karthik's innings contained five fours and five sixes after being dropped on five by Rishabh Pant off Kuldeep Yadav's delivery.

Glenn Maxwell (55 off 34 balls) and Shahbaz Ahmed (32 not out off 21 balls) were the other notable scorers.

Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav all got a wicket apiece.

Brief scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 189 for 5 in 20 overs (Dinesh Karthik 66, Glenn Maxwell 55; Axar Patel 1/29, Kuldeep Yadav 1/46).

Delhi Capitals: 173 for seven in 20 overs (David Warner 66; Josh Hazlewood 3/28, Mohammed Siraj 2/31).

IPL
India Premier League
Sports News
Cricket
RCB
Delhi Capitals

