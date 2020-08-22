Here's why Virat Kohli went to UAE sans team mates

Here's why RCB captain Virat Kohli went to UAE without his team mates

  • Aug 22 2020, 17:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2020, 18:18 ist
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli. Credit: AFP Photo

In a social media post by Royal Challengers Bangalore of the team flying to the UAE, captain Virat Kohli could not be found.

Around the same time that the RCB landed in the UAE, Kohli shared a photo of himself, suggesting he had arrived in UAE for IPL 2020. 

Turns out, he decided to charter a flight and travel alone as a precautionary measure, reported Mumbai Mirror

Instead of taking the flight from Bengaluru, where all the team members came together to board their flight, he preferred to start his journey from Mumbai.

“He had quarantined himself in Mumbai and also tested himself for Covid-19. So he could not come to Bangalore. He flew alone by a charter flight from Mumbai,” a spokesperson of the team told the source. 

All Indian players kick-started their journey from Bengaluru. 

 

