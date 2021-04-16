Hoping to be fit and ready within the week: Williamson

Hoping to be fit and ready within the week, says Kane Williamson

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Mumbai Indians on Saturday

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Apr 16 2021, 17:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2021, 18:11 ist
He suffered a small tear in his left elbow tendon and was ruled out of the home ODI series. Credit: AFP Photo

Star New Zealand batsman Kane Williamson, who missed Sunrisers Hyderabad's first two IPL matches due to elbow injury is recovering well and is expected to attain full match-fitness "within a week".

The 30-year-old Williamson, a vital cog in SRH's middle order, suffered a small tear in his left elbow tendon and was ruled out of the home ODI series against Bangladesh in March ahead of the IPL.

However, the New Zealand captain on Friday said his "recovery is going really well".

Read more: IPL 2021 | What is SRH's right combination against Mumbai Indians?

"...you know I have been focussed to get pain free as quickly as possible and we are certainly tracking really nicely and hoping to be fit and ready within the week," Williamson said in a video posted by SRH in twitter.

"It's been a bit of a balance between practice and rehab and sort of things. But for the most part, the progression is been really good. So pretty optimistic about being close to full fitness very soon."

Batting at number four, Williamson had scored 317 runs in 11 innings to take SRH to the play-offs last season in UAE.

All eyes are once again on his return with Sunrisers losing both their matches this season, primarily due to their inept middle-order.

Williamson had recently won his fourth Sir Richard Hadlee medal for excelling across formats and was also adjudged the 'Test Player of the Year' at cricket boards' annual awards function held virtually.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on formidable Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kane Williamson
IPL 2021
Cricket
sports
Sunrisers Hyderabad

What's Brewing

'Solar Man' of India lights path out of poverty

'Solar Man' of India lights path out of poverty

Jimmy Lai: The HK media tycoon that China loathes

Jimmy Lai: The HK media tycoon that China loathes

Help pours in for torched library

Help pours in for torched library

Google Maps will show nearby Covid-19 vaccine centres

Google Maps will show nearby Covid-19 vaccine centres

Psychedelics return in depression treatment in Canada

Psychedelics return in depression treatment in Canada

New study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion

New study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion

 