How MI Super Over changed Kohli's mindset

When a great player endures a rough time, oppositions are wary of a big knock from him. In the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League in Dubai on Saturday, it was the Chennai Super Kings who were at the receiving end of Virat Kohli, who marked his return to form in style.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper sets high standards and judging by them, Kohli had endured a quiet start to the tournament with scores of one, 14, and three in the first three matches.

His 72, while chasing 155 against the Rajasthan Royals, was a welcome relief for RCB but he wasn’t tested enough in that unbeaten knock as opener Devdutt Padikkal played an equally important role in the team’s victory with a quickfire 63. Against Delhi Capitals, RCB suffered a complete batting failure with Kohli’s dogged 43 being a consolation for the three-time finalists.

But on Saturday night, Kohli’s match-winning ability was at full bore. The 31-year-old explained how the Super Over against Mumbai Indians helped him break free from his scoring struggles.

“Before that (Super Over), I was trying to do too much and putting too much pressure on myself, taking focus away from what I need to do: watch the ball and bat,” Kohli said in the post-match presentation ceremony after bagging a string of awards for his 52-ball 90 in RCB’s 37-run victory.

“If you think too much about responsibility, you get burdened and you don’t play as a player. Your skills are also required for your team’s success. That Super Over, where I had to strike every ball, else we would have lost, opened my mindset. And then I started enjoying my training and batting,” he explained.

An astonishing statistic in Kohli’s knock was that he gathered 50 runs with his running. Batsmen struggling in the humid conditions of UAE have been a common sight of this IPL. But Kohli’s widely-appreciated fitness kept him going on a challenging surface. Before he launched into an attack on CSK pacers, Kohli batted with an uncluttered mind under pressure.

“When you aren’t scoring at less than a strike rate of 100, you are always in the game, with a couple of big overs and then you capitalise. We spoke during the timeout that 140-150 would be a good total but ended up getting more. It was a tricky pitch. It’s about understanding the conditions and respecting the game. When you don’t get too far ahead of the game, the game rewards you in the end with something extra and that can push you and your team forward," said Kohli.

In the end, Kohli was proved right.