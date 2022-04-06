In-form KKR eye top spot against winless MI | IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: SWOT analysis

It's the match-up between the men in blue-golden versus men in pink-blue. Both the teams are at the extreme spectrum of the points table. KKR won their previous game against PBKS comprehensively and MI lost to RR while trying to chase their score comprehensively. The 14th match is going to be held at MCA stadium in Pune. Here is our analysis:

The SWOT analysis for KKR

Strengths: After a comprehensive win against PBKS where all the three departments showed their class. KKR would be eyeing the top spot. This season they've been a formidable side with a batting line-up that is capable of chasing in any condition and from any situation.

Weaknesses: Their third fast bowling options haven't been consistent and have leaked runs occasionally and so also the pressure.

With Nitish Rana facing some trouble finding his form is a concern for the KKR management.

Opportunities: For Nitish Rana to spend some time in the middle and gain some form back.

Threats: A fiery and back in form Jasprit Bumrah would be a potential threat.

The SWOT analysis for MI:

Strengths: Tymal Mills in the death overs has been phenomenal along with Jasprit Bumrah. He certainly gives MI bowling line-up bite those other bowlers lack.

The form of Tilak Verma and Ishan Kishan has been a big plus for MI management.

Weaknesses: A weak and unsettled middle order isn't going in MI's favor.

The bowling line-up of this season is a pale shadow of what it used to be last season.

Opportunities: The middle order needs to step up. Also, MI would be looking to end their losing streak and score some points.

Threats: The versatile bowling of the KKR have the potential to make early inroads.

Impact player for KKR:

Umesh Yadav: Currently the purple cap holder and having a sensational season MI batters should avoid rash shots against him initially.

Impact player for MI:

Jasprit Bumrah: Back in form and back with some wickets to his name. Bumrah at Pune pitch can be a tricky affair to deal with.

Head-to-head: 28

MI won: 14

RR won: 13

NR: 1

