Jay Shah satisfied with Sharjah Stadium's arrangements

IPL 2020: BCCI secretary Jay Shah satisfied with Sharjah Stadium's arrangements

PTI
PTI, Sharjah,
  • Sep 18 2020, 20:51 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2020, 21:03 ist
Jay Shah. Credit: PTI.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Friday expressed his satisfaction after inspection of arrangements at the Sharjah Stadium ahead of the start of 13th Indian Premier League.

Sharjah will host 12 matches of the IPL and is one of the venues besides Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The T20 tournament will kick start on Saturday with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings. According to a media release, Shah was accompanied by Waleed Bukhatir, vice chairman of Sharjah Cricket Stadium and Khalaf Bukhatir, MD of Bukhatir Group and CEO of Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Follow DH's coverage on the 2020 IPL season here

The Sharjah stadium recently underwent major renovation, including setting up of new canopies, an upgraded royal suite, commentary box and VIP Hospitality boxes in total compliance with Covid-related protocols.

A few days back, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had visited the facility and expressed his delight at the arrangements. The first match from the upcoming IPL 2020 league to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium will be between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings on September 22nd.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jay Shah
Sharjah
IPL
IPL 2020
Cricket
UAE

What's Brewing

Lightning storm, easterly wind: How wildfires got worse

Lightning storm, easterly wind: How wildfires got worse

Delivery apps save Bengaluru's bookstores

Delivery apps save Bengaluru's bookstores

How ‘Goodfellas’, '90s gangster films changed Hollywood

How ‘Goodfellas’, '90s gangster films changed Hollywood

Mobile phone radiation may be killing insects: Study

Mobile phone radiation may be killing insects: Study

The Lead: Legal entity status for animals in India?

The Lead: Legal entity status for animals in India?

DH Toon | Nehru gets share in PM's birthday celebration

DH Toon | Nehru gets share in PM's birthday celebration

 