IPL 2020 | David Warner hails contribution of Jason Holder after SRH triumphs over RR

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner said Jason Holder had been a great addition to his team in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) after the all-rounder made an immediate impact in Thursday's victory against Rajasthan Royals.

Holder joined the team, replacing injured Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, and played his first match this season only because Kane Williamson was not available following a hamstring niggle.

The 28-year-old West Indies test captain impressed immediately, claiming 3-33 and also ran out Rajasthan opener Robin Uthappa.

"He obviously adds a string to our bow," Australian Warner said after his team prevailed by eight wickets in Dubai.

"His height, his experience. He couldn't bat tonight, but he is an all-round package.

"That's why we wanted Mitch Marsh... but unfortunately he got injured. Jason obviously is a quality player and a great inclusion into our team."

Holder led their tidy bowling effort, restricting Rajasthan to a modest 154-6. Hyderabad overwhelmed the target with 11 balls to spare, as Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar smashed unbeaten fifties.

"It is just great to show people that we do have a middle order," said Warner, who fell for four.

"For them to come out and play like this, I am so happy for them. They showed they can build a platform for us to get across the line. Or set a big total. I am chuffed for them."