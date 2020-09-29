IPL 2020: DC win toss, elect to bowl against SRH

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad

PTI
PTI, Abu Dhabi,
  • Sep 29 2020, 19:26 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2020, 19:35 ist
Credit: PTI photo.

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL match here on Tuesday.

Delhi Capitals made one change, bringing in fit-again pacer Ishant Sharma in place of Avesh Khan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad made two changes, with Kane Williamson, who had missed the first two matches due to an injury, replacing Mohammed Nabi while all-rounder Abdul Samad was named in place of Wriddhiman Saha for his IPL debut.

The Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Shreyas Iyer
Cricket
IPL
IPL 2020
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad

What's Brewing

Why the coronavirus death rate still eludes scientists

Why the coronavirus death rate still eludes scientists

In isolating times, can Robo pets provide comfort?

In isolating times, can Robo pets provide comfort?

5G networks: Are there health risks?

5G networks: Are there health risks?

Xiaomi brings new Mi Revolve watch, Mi Band 5 and more

Xiaomi brings new Mi Revolve watch, Mi Band 5 and more

 