IPL 2020: Gaikwad blasts 65 off 51 balls, CSK beat RCB by eight wickets

Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad blasted 65 off 51 balls as CSK chased down a target of 146, scoring 150 for 2 in 18.4 overs.

Opting to bat, Virat Kohli (50) smashed a 43-ball 50, while AB de Villiers also chipped in with a 36-ball 39 as RCB posted 145 for six in their stipulated 20 overs.

Sam Curran (3/19) was the most successful bowler for CSK with three wickets, while Deepak Chahar (2/31) took two and Mitchell Santner (1/23) claimed one.

Brief Score:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 145 for six in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 50; Sam Curran 3/19).

Chennai Super Kings: 150 for 2 in 18.4 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 65 not out; Yuzvendra Chahal 1/21).