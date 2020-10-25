IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings beat RCB by 8 wickets

IPL 2020: Gaikwad blasts 65 off 51 balls, CSK beat RCB by eight wickets

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad blasted 65 off 51 balls as CSK chased down a target of 146, scoring 150 for 2 in 18.4 overs

PTI
PTI, Dubai,
  • Oct 25 2020, 19:05 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2020, 19:06 ist
Ambati Rayudu and Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Superkings during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Credit: PTI

Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Opting to bat, Virat Kohli (50) smashed a 43-ball 50, while AB de Villiers also chipped in with a 36-ball 39 as RCB posted 145 for six in their stipulated 20 overs.

Sam Curran (3/19) was the most successful bowler for CSK with three wickets, while Deepak Chahar (2/31) took two and Mitchell Santner (1/23) claimed one.

Brief Score:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 145 for six in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 50; Sam Curran 3/19).

Chennai Super Kings: 150 for 2 in 18.4 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 65 not out; Yuzvendra Chahal 1/21).

