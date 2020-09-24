IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya suffers hit-wicket in bizarre dismissal against KKR

Mumbai Indians’ star middle-order batsman Hardik Pandya suffered a bizarre hit-wicket situation during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League season 13.

During the match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Pandya, who was deep in the crease, was trying to score off Windies pacer Andre Russell. While he was trying to leave the delivery, Hardik clipped the bails with his bat due to his error of judgement.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians highlights: MI thump KKR by 49 runs

A hit-wicket, which in itself is very rare, was uncannily similar to that of Yuvraj Singh’s dismissal in 2016 when he was batting for Sunrisers Hyderabad. An eagle-eyed Twitter user @_mubean_ spotted the similarity.

MI scored 195 runs while batting first with skipper Rohit Sharma staying on till the 18th over scoring 80 runs and Suryakumar Yadav hitting a quick 45 runs. Hardik Pandya succeeded Rohit and scored 18 off 13 deliveries before clipping the bails with his bat.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Best moments from Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match

For a large part of the match, MI were on the path score in excess of 200 runs but calculated bowling and wickets in the last five overs prevented a required run rate of over 10 runs per over for KKR.