IPL 2020: Netizens go gaga over MS Dhoni's new beard look and biceps

  • Sep 19 2020, 19:26 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2020, 19:43 ist
MS Dhoni with his newest beard style. Credit: Twitter/annaya413.

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has got Twitter going gaga over his newest look, as the 2020 IPL season opens with a match between the runner-up team of last year's IPL, and defending champions Mumbai Indians.

Dhoni was seen sporting what appears as a very stylish beard, with it going up near his cheeks. His grown biceps also gained a lot of attention.

Here's what Twitter had to say about Captain Cool's new cool look:

 

