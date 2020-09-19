IPL 2020: Netizens go gaga over MS Dhoni's new beard look and biceps

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has got Twitter going gaga over his newest look, as the 2020 IPL season opens with a match between the runner-up team of last year's IPL, and defending champions Mumbai Indians.

Dhoni was seen sporting what appears as a very stylish beard, with it going up near his cheeks. His grown biceps also gained a lot of attention.

Follow DH's live coverage of IPL 2020, Day 1

Here's what Twitter had to say about Captain Cool's new cool look:

Dhoni back with beard look 👌 pic.twitter.com/M4inQcIHwW — Tej (@Annaya413) September 19, 2020