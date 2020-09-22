IPL 2020 opening match between CSK and MI recorded 'highest ever opening day viewership'

The opening match of Dream11 IPL 2020 between Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians garnered record viewership as 20 crore watched the match, recording 'highest ever opening day viewership for any sporting league'.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted the news, " Opening match of #Dream11IPL sets a new record! As per BARC, an unprecedented 20 crore people tuned in to watch the match. Highest ever opening day viewership for any sporting league in any country- no league has ever opened as big as this."



Opening match of #Dream11IPL sets a new record! As per BARC, an unprecedented 20crore people tuned in to watch the match. Highest ever opening day viewership for any sporting league in any country- no league has ever opened as big as this. @IPL @SGanguly99 @UShanx @DisneyPlusHS — Jay Shah (@JayShah) September 22, 2020

Earlier, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said that he expects a surge in viewership for the 13th edition with the matches scheduled for India's evening primetime TV slots. He said, "They (broadcasters) are actually expecting the highest rating of IPL this season because they believe if (people) don't turn up in the ground, they will be actually watching on their television sets."

Get all the live updates of Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals here

In the match, Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians – two most successful teams in the short history of the league – stayed true to their reputation of producing close games. Both teams, separated by one run in last year’s final in Hyderabad, once again fought hard till the final over before Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s men had the last laugh, winning the match by five wickets.

The Covid-19 had expectedly forced the IPL organisers to cancel the traditional glitzy opening ceremony. “We welcome the cricket matches the world has been waiting for. Thanks to the science-based protocols, all teams will play safely and confidently,” Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the Emirates Cricket Board chairman, had said in his welcome speech.

(With inputs from PTI)