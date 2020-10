Royal Challengers Bangalore rode on skipper Virat Kohli's unbeaten 90 off 52 balls to beat Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs in an IPL game on Saturday.

Batting first, RCB scored 169 for 4 and then restricted CSK to 132 for 8. Chris Morris with 3 for 19 as the most successful bowler for RCB while Washington Sundar also got a couple of wickets. Amabati Rayudu top-scored with 42 off 40 balls.