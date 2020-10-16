IPL 2020: RCB need to make right moves

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are the only side to have lost, not once but twice, to the bottom-placed Kings XI Punjab in this edition of the Indian Premier League. Virat Kohli’s men would want to put this dubious record behind them and ensure they don’t undo their best start to the tournament since 2013 when they face Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.

Punjab, despite a bunch of exciting players, have found innovative ways to lose from winning positions. On Thursday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the K L Rahul-led side once again appeared to throw it all away against RCB who themselves did everything to make it easy for their rivals with some bizarre tactical moves.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Points Table: Kings XI Punjab pick the second win of the season

Cricket pundits and fans found it hard to explain the logic behind Kohli’s strategies both while batting and defending the target. Though the skipper admitted that he was happy with his decisions, there was no denying that they played a major role in RCB’s third defeat of the season.

Teams have time and again faced the perils of holding back their best batsman. RCB, after losing their openers, took the beaten path of having a left-right combination in the middle. So, two southpaws - Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube - were sent ahead of an in-form AB de Villiers. The two inexperienced duo did nothing more than arrest the momentum RCB had built.

The strange move came right after RCB’s thrashing of Kolkata Knight Riders. It was powered by de Villiers, who after sizing up the conditions, had blasted a 33-ball 73. Against Punjab, the South African was forced to charge from ball one in what were similar conditions and he failed.

As RCB looked to defend 171, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal were their biggest hurdle. Kohli didn’t throw the ball to Washington Sundar, who has been their best bowler in the Powerplay. Punjab got off to a solid start and despite a slight slump in runs after Agarwal’s dismissal; the 20-run over against Mohammed Siraj, the weak link in RCB's bowling, put Punjab closer to victory.

In a way, it's good RCB erred in their plans quite early in the second-half. They have time to make amends and they will strongly fancy their chances against Rajasthan, who have a host of problems to solve.

Rahul Tewatia’s two blazing knocks have fashioned two of their three wins. However, it’s illogical to expect such miraculous efforts in every game. Sanju Samson has gone back to his inconsistent self while Steve Smith’s poor run has put the Royals in a fix. Down in the dumps, they will look to Ben Stokes for inspiration.

While Kohli looked a bit sluggish in his last two innings, he is too good batsman not to overcome that blip. That he has scored at a strike rate of over 123 and 117 in his last two innings and is still is considered, is testimony to the high standards he has set for himself. On Saturday, it’s important for RCB that Kohli the batsman and Kohli the captain are spot on.