IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore squad wouldn't want a repeat of IPL 2019 show

  Sep 07 2020, 13:14 ist
  Sep 07 2020, 14:05 ist
The RCB squad 2020 will be raring to go and avoid a repeat of the IPL 2019 debacle. Credit: AFP Photo

The 13th edition of Indian Premier League, which is being held in the United Arab Emirates this year due to rising Covid-19 cases in India, is all set to begin on September 19.

Like every year, this season, too, has undergone certain shifts and shuffles of players across the teams. Among the star-studded teams, Royal Challengers Bangalore has once again managed to maintain an exciting roster.

The RCB squad 2020 will be raring to go and avoid a repeat of the IPL 2019 debacle. The Virat Kohli-led team had put up a dismal show winning just 5 of the 14 league matches, ending up at the bottom of the IPL Points Table in the previous edition. 

RCB Squad for IPL 2020 UAE: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Dale Steyn, Shahbaz Ahamad, Isuru Udana, Adam Zampa,

As the latest edition of IPL 2020 kicks off on September 19, here's a look at the first five playoffs of Royal Challengers Bangalore:

RCB vs SRH on September 21, Dubai, 7:30 PM IST.
RCB vs KXIP on September 24, Dubai, 7:30 PM IST.
RCB vs MI on September 28, Dubai, 7:30 PM IST.
RCB vs RR on October 3, Abu Dhabi, 3:30 PM IST.
RCB vs DC on October 5, Dubai, 7:30 PM IST.

 

 

