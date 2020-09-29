SRH beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs for first IPL win

IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs for first win

PTI
PTI, Abu Dhabi,
  • Sep 29 2020, 23:34 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2020, 23:41 ist
Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Kane Williamson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match against Delhi Capitals. Credit: PTI.

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs for their first win in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday.

Kane Williamson, playing his first game of the season, smashed 41 off 26 balls after SRH were put in to bat. Openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow made 45 and 53 respectively as SRH scored 162 for four in 20 overs.

In response, Delhi Capitals ended at 147 for seven in 20 overs with Rashid Khan taking three wickets.

Brief scores: Sunrisers 162/4 in 20 overs (Warner 45, Bairstow 53, Williamson 41; Mishra 2/35, Rabada 2/22). Delhi Capitals 147/7 in 20 overs (Dhawan 34; Rashid Khan 3/14).

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Cricket
IPL
IPL 2020
Kane Williamson
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals

